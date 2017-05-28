Joe Biden Officiates Wedding for a D.N.C. Staffer — and Melanie Griffith Is There!

Former vice president Joe Biden officiated a wedding ceremony between two of actress Melanie Griffith‘s friends.

“My dearest friends Henry Munoz and Kyle Ferrari were married today by VP Joe Biden. Wishing them everlasting love and a joyous life journey!!! ❤️💋❤️👏🏻🌹👏🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Griffith, mom to Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson, captioned her photo of the couple and Biden on Saturday.

Munoz is the Finance Chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), which would explain his connection to Biden.

Biden officiated his first wedding in August, presiding over the nuptials of two longtime White House staffers, Brian Mosteller and Joe Mahshie, according to a White House spokesman. The ceremony took place at the Naval Observatory, the vice president’s official residence.

Biden posted a photo of the ceremony on Twitter, captioning it, “Proud to marry Brian and Joe at my house. Couldn’t be happier, two longtime White House staffers, two great guys.”

Jill Biden also tweeted of the event, “Love is love!”

After the couple asked Biden to officiate their wedding, he obtained a temporary certification from the District of Columbia to perform the ceremony, which was attended by the grooms’ immediate families.

The politician was an early proponent of same-sex marriage, first endorsing it publicly in 2012.