The Great Love Advice Rihanna Just Gave A Fan

Rihanna is truly iconic and a recent act of kindness has further solidified her place as one of music's sweetest souls.

Recently, twitter user @WaladShami reached out to the singer about getting over a broken heart, after his first relationship ended. He wrote, “Hey Robs…how did you get over your first heartbreak? I’ve been struggling.”

And, Rihanna responded with some sound advice.

"Just believe that the heartbreak was a gift in itself," the 29-year-old wrote. "Cry if you have to but, it won't be forever! You will find love again, and it will be even more beautiful! In the meantime enjoy all that YOU are!!!!"

The fan told BuzzFeed, "It was my first relationship ever and they ended it with me in January, but it's been really hard for a multitude of reasons. I reached out to Rihanna because she's given me advice many times — she's wise 'n s***. Lol.”

She is indeed wise. But this isn’t the first time Rihanna has given advice.

Last year, RiRi helped a fan who was struggling to come out. "Baby it's ok to be scared, but it's more important to be who you are," she said. "You don't have a choice really! That's not a decision to be made! You are who you are, and as hard as it may seem, the best shit ever is freedom and peace within yourself! Your family may not understand, but luckily you live in a generation that does!! And not to mention the community here among us, we will hold you down boo!!! #NavyRdie”

So, if you ever need advice about love, being yourself or just anything that’s on your mind, let Rihanna help, she’ll guide you through the tough times.