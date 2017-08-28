Drake Bell and Josh Peck bury the hatchet with an adorable hug at the VMAs

Feud? What feud?

Although the friendship between Drake & Josh's Drake Bell and Josh Peck hit a rough patch in June when Josh neglected to invite his former costar to his summer wedding, it seems the two were able to bury the hatchet at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night.

Before heading into the event, Josh shared an adorable photo on Instagram of the pair hugging, captioning it, "Hug me...." Cute, right?



Drake also shared the photo.



Drake and Josh have been friends for years after starring on their hit Nickelodeon show, but it was obvious to fans that they'd grown apart when Drake responded to his noninvite with a series of cryptic tweets. "When you're not invited to the wedding the message is clear....," he wrote in a post that has since been deleted. "Loyalty is key," he continued in another deleted comment. "ALWAYS remember where you came from."

A source later told Us Weekly that Josh was "really hurt" by the Twitter rant, especially since the two had reunited on an episode of his Fox comedy Grandfathered in early 2016. Fortunately for all of us, it seems their brotherly love has returned and we can start using this GIF once again: