David Beckham Reveals He Renewed Wedding Vows With Victoria Beckham: 'Marriage Is Difficult at Times'

Nearly 18 years after tying the knot, David and Victoria Beckham are taking steps to keep their marriage strong.

In a rare interview over the weekend on a special 75th anniversary edition of BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the retired soccer star opened up about life with former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, admitting that the A-list couple recently renewed their wedding vows.

"We have renewed our vows since [our first wedding]. It was a lot more private, about six people there in our house," David, 41, stated about the quiet affair.

Their renewal was a far cry from their lavish nuptials in 1999 where the couple wore matching purple outfits. "I even had a top hat in purple," he noted. "What was I thinking? I looked like the guys out of Dumb and Dumber."

The sportsman further elaborated on making his marriage to Victoria, 42, a priority. "We're a strong family unit. We've got strong parents. We were brought up with the right values," he said. "Of course you make mistakes over the years, and we all know marriage is difficult at times. It's about working through it."

"We know each other better than anybody. People have talked about, 'Do we stay together because it's a brand?' Of course not. We stay together because we love each other, because we have four amazing children," he continued. "Do you go through tough times? Of course. That's part of relationships. It's part of marriages. It's part of having children. It's part of having responsibilities."

David, who recently collaborated with Kent & Curwen on a new fashion collection, also reflected on the time he and Victoria first met, saying, "She was never into football. Everyone at the time had their favorite Spice Girl. I remember seeing Victoria on the telly, and she was dressed in this black cat suit, which is one of the reasons why she became my favorite Spice Girl."

He added, "I'd seen her the week before, and I must have caught her eye because then the week after she came to another game. She was obviously there for a reason and I was hoping I was that reason, and apparently I was."

David is quick to add that while their lives have changed over the years, they have grown stronger and continue to work together as a team.

"Back when we were 22, 23 years old, the only responsibility that we had was to ourselves and to our jobs at the time," he said. "We're very respectful of our life and when we do go through tough times. We work through them as a family, as a unit."

