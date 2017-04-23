These celebs stood up for the planet at the March for Science

If you didn’t know already, people of the planet are piiissed. And that includes celebrities, who attended the March for Science yesterday in cities around the country. From January’s Women’s March to last week’s Tax Day March, citizens of the world — including the brightest stars — are standing up and speaking out on the issues they care about en masse.

And yesterday’s March For Science was no different. Part Earth Day celebration, part protest of the Trump administration’s proposed rollbacks of environmental protections, tens of thousands of climate-conscious demonstrators flooded the streets of over 600 cities worldwide in support of the study of science and scientific inquiry, particularly as it pertains to climate change.

Here are our five favorite celebs who shouted out Mother Earth at the March For Science:

Bill Nye

Today, we're at the #MarchForScience promoting the progress of science and the useful arts of engineering. pic.twitter.com/VJJKSMahD3 — Bill Nye (@BillNye) April 22, 2017

A March For Science without “The Science Guy”? Impossible! Everyone’s favorite science teacher threw shade at lawmakers who disregard the significance of science at the march’s flagship rally on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Connie Britton

Forget #MakeAmericaGreatAgain. The Nashville superstar’s got one better!

Peter Capaldi

The Doctor Who star was spotted out at the London march. Because he’s Doctor Who, duh.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

He’s an advocate for the arts — and for science! The Hamilton scribe penned an adorable greeting to scientists yesterday with a little help from his doggie and son.

Questlove

Questlove makes EVERYTHING look cool. Even being a “science dweeb.”

While Earth is over 4 billion years old, we human beings have only been celebrating Earth Day since 1970. Inspired by anti-war protests of the 1960s, United States Sen. Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin created Earth Day to raise awareness about air and water pollution, and spark a global movement toward greener practices. April 22th, the official Earth Day holiday, marks the inaugural March For Science.