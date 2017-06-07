This cave in Mexico has crystals the size of trees, proving miracles do exist

Crystals are the new black, and for good reason. The powerful minerals not only help balance out our energetic fields, thanks to their nearly perfect molecular structures, but they’re also just beautiful to look at. We like to imagine sleeping surrounded by these gemstones, falling peacefully into slumber as their magick touches our souls. And while this is a fantasy for many, it may be reality soon for some.

A cave in Naica, Mexico has crystals growing that are the size of trees. It wasn’t until 2000 that the magnitude of these gigantic crystals was truly seen, after Eloy and Javier Delgado broke into the cavern that houses them.

Crystal Cave of Giants

The giant crystals are actually selenite, a stone known for its cleansing and centering properties. It’s named after the Greek Goddess of the moon, Selene.

According to Another Mag, the stones…

“formed when the caves at Naica, which sit above a volcanic magma chamber, filled with hot, sulphur-rich water from below and cold, oxygenated water seeping down from above.”Over time, the sulphur reacted with the calcium in the limestone to form a crystal-growing soup which slowly cooled in these unique conditions.”

The result? The largest known crystals on the planet.

Sadly, operations at the mine were suspended in October 2015 after a flood. Thankfully, it should be possible to drain the excess water and open the caverns to the public. Until then, we’ll be dreaming about this magical cave where dreams come true. And we’ll be crossing our fingers that one day, we’ll be able to visit.