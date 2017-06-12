Your Calendar For The Lunar Events Of 2017 Is Here

We don't know about you, but we love a good moon ritual. But, when every month seems busier than the last, it can be difficult to keep track of even the most important lunar events. Full moons are awesome opportunities to reflect on your life, and no one should have to miss out on that. So we're rounding up the dates and times for all of the full moons and new moons to come this year.

Many people already understand the significance of full moons, but what about new moons? New moons occur when the moon is between the sun and the Earth with the dark side pointed toward Earth, which means we can't actually see these moons. Spiritually speaking, there's one key difference: Where each month's full moon has corresponding symbols among nature-based faiths, new moons don't. This phase of the moon is still significant, however, since new moons are particularly good times to reflect on personal growth, according to Pagan faiths. But they don't tend to have fancy names like some full moons do.

Ahead, the most important lunar dates of 2017. We'll be updating this post as the year progresses, so be sure to check back each month to keep your calendar up to date.

January Full Moon

The Wolf Moon or the Cold Moon crested on January 12, at 6:34 a.m. EST. As the first full moon of 2017, this event was all about setting intentions for the year to come. Whether that meant making to-do lists or taking time for some self-care, looking ahead was the thing to do.

January New Moon

The moon waned to complete invisibility on January 27, at 7:08 p.m. EST.

February Full Moon

Known as the Snow Moon, the Ice Moon, and the Quickening Moon, February's full moon signals approaching changes — and encourages us to embrace them. Catch it Friday, February 10, at 7:33 p.m. EST.

