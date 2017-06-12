Your Calendar For The Lunar Events Of 2017 Is Here

Sara Coughlin
We don't know about you, but we love a good moon ritual. But, when every month seems busier than the last, it can be difficult to keep track of even the most important lunar events. Full moons are awesome opportunities to reflect on your life, and no one should have to miss out on that. So we're rounding up the dates and times for all of the full moons and new moons to come this year.

Many people already understand the significance of full moons, but what about new moons? New moons occur when the moon is between the sun and the Earth with the dark side pointed toward Earth, which means we can't actually see these moons. Spiritually speaking, there's one key difference: Where each month's full moon has corresponding symbols among nature-based faiths, new moons don't. This phase of the moon is still significant, however, since new moons are particularly good times to reflect on personal growth, according to Pagan faiths. But they don't tend to have fancy names like some full moons do.

Ahead, the most important lunar dates of 2017. We'll be updating this post as the year progresses, so be sure to check back each month to keep your calendar up to date.

January

Full Moon
The Wolf Moon or the Cold Moon crested on January 12, at 6:34 a.m. EST. As the first full moon of 2017, this event was all about setting intentions for the year to come. Whether that meant making to-do lists or taking time for some self-care, looking ahead was the thing to do.

January

New Moon
The moon waned to complete invisibility on January 27, at 7:08 p.m. EST.

February

Full Moon
Known as the Snow Moon, the Ice Moon, and the Quickening Moon, February's full moon signals approaching changes — and encourages us to embrace them. Catch it Friday, February 10, at 7:33 p.m. EST.

February

New Moon
This month's new moon will arrive at 10 a.m. EST on Sunday, February 26.

March

Full Moon
Sunday, March 12, will see the Worm Moon (also known as the Storm Moon) reach its crest at 10:54 a.m. EST. This full moon has many other names within different Pagan traditions, but what it represents remains consistent: As the seasons change, tumultuousness is a given, but with them comes new life and opportunities.

March

New Moon
Watch for the skies to go dark on March 27, at 10:59 p.m. EST.

April

Full Moon
This month's full moon carries some of the same themes as last month's, including fertility and rebirth. What sets April's Wind Moon — or Pink Moon — apart is that it encourages you to reflect upon what you can control, too. Where March asked people to put changes into action, April says to consider how you might be able to curb some of those changes with your actions, too. This full moon will reach its peak at 2:08 a.m. EST on April 11.

April

New Moon
April's new moon will crest at 8:16 a.m. EST on April 26.

May

Full Moon
Don't be surprised if you feel more in touch with your warm-and-fuzzy side during this full moon, known as the Flower Moon. This is a perfect time to play caregiver to your friends, indulge in some self-care, or commit to your S.O. in a whole new way. Catch the full Flower Moon on May 10 at 5:43 p.m. EST.

May

New Moon
This month's new moon will take place at 3:44 p.m. EST on May 25.

June

Full Moon
June's Strong Sun Moon, also known as the Strawberry Moon or the Lover's Moon, will start your summer off on a high note. This full moon will stoke your spontaneity, enthusiasm, and love of the outdoors — the days are getting longer and warmer, so the time for adventures is now. The moon will reach its fullness on June 9 at 9:11 a.m. EST.

June

New Moon
This month, the moon will go completely dark on June 23 at 10:31 p.m. EST.

