Brooke Burke, 45, shows off stunning see-through beach look

Brooke Burke took to the beach with her dogs this week and turned a casual stroll into a photo shoot fit for Vogue.

The 45-year-old channeled Audrey Hepburn — but with a sexy sheer twist — in an all-black ensemble. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram in a one-piece bathing suit with sheer paneling and a big hat presumably to protect her skin, which, by the way, looks flawless. The look is like a summertime version of the LBD (the LBBS?). Thanks to the suit’s high neck and flattering diagonal stripes, Burke brought elegance to an unlikely locale.





“Queen of queens!” complimented one fan. Dozens of others wrote in to ask where this perfect one-piece came from. Burke obliged, but sadly, fans won’t be able to knock off her classic look. The suit is a vintage piece, she says, and the hat is from “a tiny village in south of France, St Paul Devance.”

Burke has been killing the swimsuit game all summer. Her closet is seemingly filled with simple-with-a-twist looks in black and white. Earlier this month, she posed in a similar suit — this time with actual cutouts — by Monica Hansen Beachwear. (The cutout look also comes in white, sand, and rose, and it’s available online for $194.)





She even reposted her own pap shot from Closer magazine, happy to show off a Malibu beach day with her daughter. “We’ve a pretty active family,” she explained.





Forgot to pack a bikini? Don’t worry, she even has a beach-ready look that doesn’t include any swimwear.





Judging by the number of fitness photos on her Instagram, Burke never misses a workout. She took her bikini, her dog, and her resistance bands to the beach earlier this summer to show exactly how she tones up. She’s said her workout routine consists of planks, squats, and ab work.





No matter who you are — or what your age is — Burke is here to show you how to live your best summer life.

