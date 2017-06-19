The Black Sea Is Now Turquoise Thanks to a Massive Plankton Bloom

Residents living around the Black Sea were treated to a rare sight in June when the waters were turned into a stunning blue-green hue thanks to a giant bloom of phytoplankton.

While the bloom occurs every summer, this year's is the brightest since 2012, The New York Times reported.

It's so bright that it can even be seen from space.

Turquoise swirls in the Black Sea. These eye-catching hues indicate the presence of organisms known as phytoplankton https://t.co/hKC0Te3TaW pic.twitter.com/151hZ04H7s — NASA (@NASA) June 12, 2017

“The optical effect is striking,” William M. Balch, a researcher at Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences in Maine, told the NYT. “If you are in a boat, the turquoise water goes from horizon to horizon.”

The gorgeous color created by the phytoplankton stretches from the Bosporus, which runs through Istanbul, to the edges of the Black Sea, Newsweek reported.

And while some residents were initially concerned about the beautiful sight Ahmet Cemal Saydam, professor of environmental science at Hacettepe University, told the AFP that there is no need to be alarmed.

“This has nothing to do with pollution,” he said, explaining that the color change was merely due to a population surge of the micro-organism Emiliania huxleyi, also known as Ehux. “Across the Black Sea there is an explosion of Emiliania huxleyi. This is a blessing for the Black Sea.”

NASA finds that phytoplankton are behind the Bosphorus' change of color to bright turquoise https://t.co/AeFSO9VQwX pic.twitter.com/yUugv58Cdd — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) June 14, 2017

If you missed this bloom don't worry. Phytoplankton blooms, the NYT noted, also occur around Iceland, New Zealand, Chile, South Africa, and other parts of the world.