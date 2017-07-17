Billie Lourd's Speech About Carrie Fisher Becoming a Disney Legend Is Perfect

From ELLE

D23, Disney's biennial fan convention, is underway, and one of the most impressive segments so far involved the Disney Legends hall of fame. Now that Star Wars is officially part of the Disney family, the company took the opportunity to induct both Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher into the hall of fame, for their iconic roles as Luke and Leia. Although Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd couldn't attend the ceremony, she wrote a perfect tribute to her mother's career and love of Disney in general.

Disney CEO Bob Iger read Lourd's letter to the crowd. Of her mother's new status as a Disney Legend, Lourd said, "We went to Disneyland so much that I now realize that she might have even loved it more than I did. So becoming a part of the Disney family was truly an amazing moment for her. She secretly always wanted to be a Disney princess, so getting to be a Disney princess and a Disney legend would have been her ultimate dream."

Eleven people were inducted into the Disney Legends hall of fame, including Oprah Winfrey.

To hear Lourd say that Fisher's dream of becoming a Disney princess had finally come true was beyond perfect. The Star Wars universe won't be the same without General Leia, that's for sure. But Fisher's status as a Disney Legend, as well as a Disney princess, means that her legacy will live on for years to come, just as it should.

