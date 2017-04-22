Beyonce Shows Off Baby Bump During Destiny's Child Reunion

I don't think you're ready for this belly!

Beyoncé took maternity style to a whole new level on Friday night, stepping out in a gorgeous ensemble for a girl's night out with her Destiny's Child bandmates, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

The 35-year-old pop star, who is expecting twins with husband Jay Z, wore a flowy, blush pink mini dress, which she paired with thigh-high boots and rose gold sunnies. She posted pics of the chic look to her Instagram, and of course, her poses in front of a blue backdrop were ultra-fierce.

While we loved seeing her model the baby pink dress, we were in for a sweet surprise when we got to the third slide of her post -- a Destiny's Child reunion. Bey was holding Rowland's new parenting guide, Whoa, Baby!: A Guide for New Moms Who Feel Overwhelmed and Freaked Out (and Wonder What the #*$& Just Happened).

The Behive swarmed the comments section, writing things like, "I'm so in love!!!! Come thru my Queen," "Loving it mommy, keep up the wonderful style," and "gorgeous glow."

Glowing, indeed!

Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, confirmed the "Sorry" singer is shining extra bright these days when The Insider chatted with her at Variety's Power of Women event in New York City on Friday.

