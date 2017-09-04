Lizzy Caplan and Tom Riley Tie the Knot in Dreamy Italian Wedding

Master of Sex actress Lizzy Caplan is now a master of marriage.

Caplan married her fiancé Tom Riley, an English producer, over the weekend in a stunning ceremony in Italy. Us Weekly reports that Caplan's rep confirmed the exciting news.

The couple were joined by their friends and family on the Amalfi Coast, as they exchanged "I do's" and enjoyed the spectacular views. Among those in attendance were James Mardsen, Woody Harrelson, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Hemsworth, Dave Franco, Octavia Spencer, and Lily Collins, all of whom were treated to incredible food prepared by Michelin-starred chef Crescenzo Scotti, according to local Italian paper, The Bishopric.

Us Weekly reports Caplan and Riley met in 2015 in London and debuted their relationship to the public at the 2016 Prague Opera Ball. They were engaged that May.

The newlyweds seemed to have had a blast, as evidenced in a heartwarming black-and-white picture Riley posted on his Instagram page featuring happy wedding guests dancing around the bride and groom.

"This one seems fertile. She shall make a satisfactory first wife," he captioned the above photo.

Though I have no idea whether Riley's joke hints at the pair having kids in the near future, Caplan has mentioned starting a family in the past. As a successful actress who is fantastic in both serious and comedic roles — some of her credits include Cloverfield, True Blood, Mean Girls, and Party Down — Caplan told Canadian Elle that while she wants children, she doesn't want to abandon her career.

"I don't want it to be an assumption that I will be the one to stay home and raise the kids," she told Elle Canada. "Now, I could have kids and want to do that, I have no idea — but from where I sit now, that does not sound all that appealing to me. I really want kids, and I want to be fully involved in their lives, but I don't want to sacrifice my own goals to be a mother."

Caplan also said that she loved the idea of a potential partner being a stay-at-home dad, so Riley could have a lot of diaper changes ahead of him!

