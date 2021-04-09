He was half of 'the most famous argument' in reality-TV history. Time proved him right

Meredith Blake
·10 min read
Kevin Powell
Original "Real World" cast member Kevin Powell. (Paramount+ )

In 1992, as an uprising broke out across L.A. in the wake of the Rodney King trial, Kevin Powell, a 25-year-old writer and teacher, got into a heated fight with Julie Gentry, a 19-year-old white woman from Alabama, on the streets of SoHo. Documented in the first season of “The Real World,” their argument about racism and white privilege became an iconic moment in the history of reality TV.

Throughout the season, Powell, the only Black man in the downtown Manhattan loft, spoke passionately about the discrimination he faced daily and challenged his fellow cast members on their naïveté. Some of his roommates — and many viewers at the time — accused him of being overly confrontational. But viewed in 2021, the era of Black Lives Matter, Powell’s words seem more prescient than anything.

History repeated itself this year when the original “seven strangers” returned to their old loft to film “The Real World: Homecoming” for Paramount+. The six-episode reunion, filmed in mid-January, found the reality-TV trailblazers resuming difficult conversations that began before Bill Clinton became president or “Friends” was on the air.

This resulted in heartfelt moments of reconciliation and deepened understanding — as when Gentry proudly introduced Powell to her teenage daughter, a budding civil rights activist — but it also stirred discord. After she was called out for making dismissive comments to Powell in 1992, cast member Becky Blasband walked out on "Homecoming." She later complained that she was portrayed as the “poster girl for white privilege” and shot down Powell’s subsequent attempt to make peace.

“I hope that people understand when they watch the old footage, that's us when we were in our 20s,” says Powell, who still lives in New York. “Now as older people in our 40s and 50s, we're trying to listen to each other and we're trying to love each other no matter what, which is why I made it a point to say to Becky, ‘I love you.’ Because I really mean that. And I don't know if I could have said that back in 1992. Honestly.”

Since “The Real World” changed TV three decades ago, Powell has forged a career as a prolific author, writing 14 books including “When We Free The World,” an essay collection released last year. He ran for Congress in Brooklyn and toured the country as a public speaker. He is currently writing a biography of Tupac Shakur and a play about masculinity inspired by the work of his mentor, V, the playwright formerly known as Eve Ensler.

But Powell, who also wrote for Vibe Magazine in the ‘90s, recognizes he will always be associated with “The Real World” and its generational impact. He recalls attending the 1992 VMAs, where he and his fellow cast members were cheered alongside ‘90s icons like Kurt Cobain and Axl Rose.

“I think this reunion actually helped us to be at peace with it because we realized how much it has impacted so many people and so many conversations in our country — not just about racism, but a whole range of things.”

A man with his chin in his hand and a woman sit side by side on a couch
Kevin Powell and Julie Gentry in a scene from "The Real World Homecoming: New York" (Paramount + )

How did you feel when you were approached about doing a “Real World” reunion after all these years?

The seven of us have been connected for the last couple of years very quietly with a text thread. We actually talked about even doing a documentary at some point about our experiences. When this came up in December, we were shocked. We literally have not been together, all seven of us, since the 1990s. So we were thrilled about it.

I think there may have been some anxiety, like, "Who’s gonna watch this now?" We really didn't know what people were going to pay attention to it. It's been really humbling to see the reactions. Every day, I'm getting messages. I guess you’ve got to take into consideration there are 65 million Americans who are Gen-Xers. That’s a lot of people.

Tell me more about that response. “The Real World” obviously struck a chord with viewers in the ‘90s.

I've cried. People have told me they're watching it with their children. Or their grandchildren. Gen X-ers are grandparents at this point, some of them. The seven of us — well, most of us, I should say — have checked in with each other and said, “Are you OK?” It's really been a profound thing.

I'm so happy for Norman [Korpi] probably more than anyone because I know what he's had to deal with — him being the first openly gay person on a national TV show right out the gate. That was huge. And for [the reunion] to happen in the midst of insurrection, the Trump presidency aftermath, COVID, #MeToo, Black Lives Matter. You couldn't ask for six more important episodes on TV right now.

My mind immediately flashed back to ’92 because when we shot it from February to early May, the L.A. riots happened in response to the Rodney King verdict. We were actually watching it on TV in the loft as it unfolded.

In “Homecoming” you say were traumatized by “The Real World” in 1992. Heather also talks about how you were unfairly labeled as the “angry Black man” on the show. Did you feel that way while you were making it?

I mean, I was an angry young Black man — because of racism. Because of systemic racism. Because of things like Rodney King being beaten on camera. But I was angry about a lot of things. We were also coming out of the Reagan-Bush years, praying that Bill Clinton was going to become president. For Black people and people of color in this country, we felt like we had been in a very repressive period — the crack epidemic, the AIDS epidemic, the Central Park Five case. A lot of stuff that's very similar to now.

But I didn't go in thinking I was going to have conversations about race and racism, I was just going to kick it. Keep in mind, I was the oldest of the seven of us. I had been involved in the anti-apartheid movement. I was also a journalist and I was reporting on a lot of things that were happening. So that's where all of that was coming from for me. So the conversation that Julie and I had — probably the most famous argument in American TV history on race and racism — it just kind of came out. It wasn't planned at all.

A lot of people have said to me in the last month, “You know, Kev, you were right about so much.” I’m talking about Black folks, white folks, Asian folks. I don't take any glory in any of that because I don't want to be right about something, I just want us to see each other as parts of the human family.

Six people and a dog on and around a staircase
The cast of "The Real World" in 1992. (MTV)

In "Homecoming,” you say that since the original season of “The Real World” you’ve learned to be a better listener. Can you talk about that?

After “The Real World” and Vibe magazine, I spent probably a good 10, 15 years on the road, going not to L.A. or New York but all the places around the country and having difficult conversations. And it broadened my mind in ways I can't even explain. When you're on the road, you start to understand that it’s not just about you and your challenges, that you have to listen to other people and use the platform you’ve been given.

Case in point: I always cited Norman as someone on the show that had a profound impact on my understanding of homophobia. But even when we came back together and I'm listening to the stuff that he shared about the bullying he went through in high school as a boy, when you hear those kind of stories from people that you love, it shifts you as a human being.

I’m a TV baby. I think about what it meant that you had Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, a white person and a Latinx person, as a couple on TV and about the conversations that happened on “All in the Family.” And then I bring it to our show. We're a part of this landscape of stuff that's happened in American TV history that's really affected some profound change, and it comes with a big responsibility.

So that's what I thought about this time. I don't think we really understood the responsibility of the first time. I didn't know that people would be quoting back to me almost 30 years later, “Kevin Powell, you said racism is race plus power!” [a comment he made during an argument with Blasband in 1992.]

Have you spoken to Becky since you filmed the show?

No, I left it as it is. I mean, I love her. And I pray for her wellness. I don't think any of us know fully what is happening with her. I just wish the best for her. But I will say that it saddens me to see the commentary about her on social media, because we were hoping that that would not happen. Which is why we were trying to talk with her and trying to persuade her to stay. It’s unfortunate.

I don't believe in cancel culture. I believe in counsel culture. If we're talking about people struggling with understanding racism or sexism, homophobia, transphobia, any form of discrimination, I don't believe in just throwing people away. But I also think we have to give them space and hope that they will recognize for themselves, “I may need to approach this a different way.”

I hope that people understand that we really are not going to change our country for the better if we're not going to constantly look inside ourselves and try to grow. I had to grow. One of the first things I said to Becky was that I wanted to apologize for even using the b-word [in an argument with her on “The Real World”]. I still have memories of my mom calling me, literally from 1992: "Why did you say that on TV?”

It’s interesting that you said it was sometimes hard to tell if it was 1992 or 2021. Why do you think we are re-litigating so much of that decade right now?

I think the '90s were very profound. And I think for Gen-X-ers, even millennials, there is huge nostalgia about it the way that I think a lot of Boomers have nostalgia about the '60s and early '70s. There's so much there that's rich and beautiful. It’s also something we've always done in America. As we go through very difficult periods, it's not unusual for us to look back 20, 30 years, and ask, “Well, what was going on then? And how did we deal with it?”

For the record:
5:25 AM, Apr. 10, 2021: A previous version of this article said Powell was collaborating on a play with V, formerly Eve Ensler. It is inspired by her work, but she is not involved in writing the play.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Marcelo Bielsa believes Leeds were worthy winners against Manchester City

    Stuart Dallas struck twice to give the visitors victory.

  • Mum-of-three, 27, who filmed herself having sex with boy, 14, is jailed

    Sophie Hindmarch was exposed when the child told their father.

  • Saint Vincent volcano: Island awakes to ash and sulphur smell

    Emissions from the eruption of La Soufrière are heading for the Caribbean island's capital, officials say.

  • Michigan's Virus Cases Are Out of Control, Putting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a Bind

    Nowhere in America is the coronavirus pandemic more out of control than in Michigan. Outbreaks are ripping through workplaces, restaurants, churches and family weddings. Hospitals are overwhelmed with patients. Officials are reporting more than 7,000 new infections each day, a sevenfold increase from late February. And Michigan is home to nine of the 10 metro areas with the country’s highest recent case rates. During previous surges in Michigan, a resolute Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shut down businesses and schools as she saw fit — over the din of both praise and protests. But this time, Whitmer has stopped far short of the sweeping shutdowns that made her a lightning rod. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “Policy change alone won’t change the tide,” Whitmer said on Friday, as she asked — but did not order — that the public take a two-week break from indoor dining, in-person high school and youth sports. “We need everyone to step up and to take personal responsibility here.” It is a rare moment in the pandemic: a high-profile Democratic governor bucking the pleas of doctors and public health researchers in her state and instead asking for voluntary actions from the public to control the virus’ spread. Restaurants and bars remain open at a reduced capacity, Detroit Tigers fans are back at the stadium and most schools have welcomed students into the classroom. Whitmer’s new position reflects the shifting politics of the pandemic, shaped more by growing public impatience with restrictions and the hope offered by vaccines than by any reassessment among public health authorities of how best to contain the virus. Her approach, calling for individual responsibility over statewide restrictions, might have been lifted from the playbook of a Republican elected official, and on Friday she seemed to try to shift attention to the Biden administration for turning down her request to send extra vaccine doses to her beleaguered state. That approach prompted an unexpected uttering of approval from Republicans in Michigan, who control the state Legislature and until now have fought Whitmer’s decisions at every turn. State Rep. Beau LaFave, a Republican from the Upper Peninsula, said that patience for the governor’s rules had evaporated long ago in his district and that Whitmer was correct to not impose additional restrictions, even as reports of new cases approached their late-fall peak and deaths continued to increase. “She should have been doing that this whole time,” LaFave said, “allowing individuals to do risk assessments on their own health.” Even many Democrats in Michigan seem to concur that the time for shutting things down might have passed. Mayor Sheldon Neeley of Flint said he was worried about the steep rise in new cases but for now did not favor sweeping restrictions from Whitmer. Neeley, a Democrat, issued a strict curfew for his own city earlier in the pandemic, but said he doubted whether such measures would have the same impact now. “Those things were effective,” he said. “I think they would be less effective if you tried to use the same tools and tactics as you did once before.” There is also reelection looming in the background. Michigan is a closely divided state, Whitmer’s office will be on the ballot next year and Republicans sense an opportunity. “This is the biggest thing in 100 years,” Jack O’Malley, a Republican member of the Michigan House, said of the pandemic. “I would say it’s got to be 80% of why somebody’s going to vote or not vote for her.” Still, a small but growing number of doctors and public health officials are calling on Whitmer to take much more aggressive action as cases worsen by the day. There is no single reason Michigan has been hit so hard in recent weeks, though the latest surge has been partly attributed to the B.1.1.7 variant that was originally identified in Britain and is widespread in the state. Recent infections suggest that small social gatherings were driving case increases, events that are hard to target with government restrictions. Children are also accounting for a higher percentage of cases, with spring break trips and youth sporting events emerging as points of concern. Several hospitals in Michigan delayed some elective procedures this past week because a wave of coronavirus patients has stressed their resources. Smaller, rural hospitals struggled to find urban hospitals that could accept their coronavirus patients who needed intensive-care beds. One doctor in Lansing, the state capital, described admitting five such patients in a five-hour period. “It’s hard for me to have hope when I don’t see the basic public health precautions being implemented and sustained,” said Debra Furr-Holden, a Michigan State University public health researcher whom Whitmer appointed to the state’s Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities. “If we continue the way we’ve been going, we’re going to continue to get what we’ve been getting, which is these ebbs and flows and these spikes. It will be a vicious cycle and the vaccines will not be able to keep pace.” The balance between politics and public health, never simple, has become even more volatile as the pandemic enters a second year. Residents are exhausted, business owners are reeling and, unlike last year, no other state is seeing a similar surge. There is also reason for optimism that distinguishes this virus surge from those that came before: One in three Michigan residents has started the vaccination process, and one in five is fully immunized. With older residents swiftly getting vaccines, health officials say that most of the people who are infected with the coronavirus now are younger than 65, a less vulnerable population. And so Whitmer, who received her first shot on Tuesday, has pointed to vaccines — rather than new lockdowns — as the way out of this moment. “I want to get back to normal as much as everyone else. I’m tired of this,” Whitmer said in a news conference on Friday where she defended her strategy for the weeks ahead. “But the variants in Michigan that we are facing right now won’t be contained if we don’t ramp up vaccinations as soon as possible.” Whitmer, whose administration rolled back restrictions last month when virus cases were relatively low, pressed President Joe Biden in a Thursday night phone call for extra vaccines to address the surge. Biden declined, and the administration said on Friday that it would continue allocating vaccines based on adult population. A state official with knowledge of the call, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe a private conversation, said the president expressed concern about loosened restrictions in Michigan but seemed to have inaccurate information about what restrictions remained in place. The official said Whitmer explained to Biden that capacity remained limited at restaurants, gyms and social gatherings, and masks were still required. Still, the Whitmer administration is not ruling out a more stringent approach. Elizabeth Hertel, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said she was optimistic that the continued rollout of vaccines and the governor’s new recommendations would help bring case numbers down. But if that did not happen, she said, more restrictions were possible. “If we were to get to a point where the health care system says, ‘We are overwhelmed and we cannot take care of COVID patients in addition to our regular patients that we see,’ then we may have to talk about further restrictions,” Hertel said in an interview. Yet even county health officials, who have been pleading for more than a year that the public wear masks and practice social distancing, have not been pushing Whitmer to institute new restrictions. Linda Vail, the health officer in Ingham County, which includes most of Lansing, said some residents had grown lax about masking and other prevention measures just as cases had started spiking again. Vail recommended that schools in her county pause in-person instruction after spring break. And she has an order in place limiting outdoor gatherings in an area near Michigan State University’s campus. But she senses little appetite for the sort of sweeping restrictions seen at the beginning of the pandemic. “I think we’re so at a point where people are just going to ignore restrictions,” said Vail, who recounted a recent trip to a gym whose once-diligent patrons were now using treadmills without masks. “And quite honestly, statewide restrictions are going to cause significant pushback.” Dr. Mark Hamed, the medical director for several rural counties in Michigan, said he had lost sleep in recent days, worrying about how to get the surge in his region under control. On Thursday, he spent 90 minutes on a brainstorming call with his counterparts from across the state. Not once did the group discuss whether the governor should start to close down businesses and schools again, he said. “I think people are definitely COVID fatigued,” he said, adding that he has noticed more people choosing on their own to wear masks since the latest surge began. “They’re seeing their neighbors affected and their loved ones affected, and they’re starting to change behaviors.” In Port Huron, a particularly hard-hit region northeast of Detroit, cases are spiking and hospitals filling, Mayor Pauline Repp said. Repp said she sympathized with the position the governor and health department were put in last year, when Michigan hospitals were overflowing and strict rules on movements were imposed. But she said some people lost patience as the months wore on and Michigan’s rules remained firm even when cases dropped. “I almost think in some respects it had a little bit of a backfire,” Repp said. The latest surge has complicated life in Port Huron. Public schools have gone back to online instruction. City Hall closed this past week after too many workers tested positive. Still, she said, it is common to see shoppers at Walmart or the Meijer grocery store refuse to wear face coverings. “It’s been a long time,” Repp said. “It’s a long time to be restrictive and you get to the point where you kind of think, ‘Will life ever go back to normal?’” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Dow Jones Futures: The New Stock Market Rally Risk; Square, Apple Supplier Near Buy Points

    The market rally has improved dramatically, but could be due for a pullback. Square, JPMorgan and Apple supplier Skyworks are near buy points.

  • COMMENTARY: Spring is here, now let's clean up all that garbage

    Apr. 10—Spring has arrived here in Bemidji, the lake is free of ice and we can see the grass again — even if it is brown still. But with the snow gone, we now see what it has hidden these last few cold months: a whole lot of garbage. Once the weather gets above 30 or 40 degrees, we northern Minnesotans are ready to go outside and get some fresh air after being cooped up for months on end. I, ...

  • Bemidji students place in regional Mathcounts competition

    Apr. 10—BEMIDJI — Two Bemidji students walked away with trophies during the virtual 2021 Mathcounts Regional Math competition. A total of six schools and 53 students competed this year, with students in grades 6-8 eligible to participate. Trophies were given to the top five individuals, which included: Wyatt Cummings of Roseau Community School in first place, Alex DeClusin of Bemidji Middle ...

  • TRACK AND FIELD: Zoe Carrasco betters own hammer throw record in Winona

    Apr. 10—WINONA — Zoe Carrasco's outdoor hammer throw record lasted 14 days. And then she broke it again. The Bemidji State women's track and field junior recorded a throw of 176-feet-2-inches on Friday in the Battle for the Paddle at Winona State. That broke her own program record of 174-6 from March 26. As a team, the Beavers placed second among four teams with 156 points. St. Cloud State was ...

  • Micah Friez: FRIEZ COLUMN: The return of spring sports is welcome, needed and oh-so satisfying

    Apr. 10—Monday's arrival will be a sight to behold for Bemidji High School athletes. That's because, for the first time in an agonizing 670 days, the Lumberjacks can actually play during the spring sports season. The last time any spring athlete competed for BHS, Taylor Offerdahl placed 20th at the Class 3A state girls golf tournament on June 12, 2019. Fast forward nearly two years, and ...

  • Carmel couple starts restoring Greensfelder home, saving it from its condemned status

    Apr. 10—What's the first step in saving a historic house that's been condemned? For Laina Molaski and Matt Sartori of Carmel, it was filling two 40-yard dumpsters of trash and junk from the old Greensfelder house at 806 E. Market St. in Logansport. That wasn't the planned first step, but it was what was necessary as they had to remove two refrigerators, two water heaters and a bandsaw, plus ...

  • Mets' Noah Syndergaard to throw live batting practice in Port St. Lucie on Saturday

    Mets’ pitcher Noah Syndergaard will throw a live batting practice session on Saturday as he continues his rehab from Tommy John surgery, acting general manager Zack Scott said.

  • Andy Cohen Says the Upcoming Keeping Up with the Kardashians Reunion Will Be ' Housewives Style'

    Andy Cohen announced earlier this week that he will host a KUWTK reunion covering all 20 seasons of the iconic show

  • Health officer's goal is to get more Amish vaccinated in local counties

    Apr. 10—TOPEKA — Larry Mast, an Amish man from Millersburg, says there's no way he's ever getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Mast, who was in Topeka running errands Thursday afternoon, said he just doesn't trust that the vaccines are safe. What's more, he isn't particularly convinced that COVID-19 even warrants a vaccine. "I really don't think there's a whole lot to this COVID," Mast said of the ...

  • Brooke, Cripe headline All-Loganland girls basketball team

    Apr. 10—It's a golden era for Pioneer Panthers athletics. Two student-athletes who have played a major role in that are senior Olivia Brooke and junior Hailey Cripe. And they are the Pharos-Tribune's 2021 Loganland Girls Basketball Co-Players of the Year. They were both key players for the Panthers in winning their first state title in girls basketball this winter, as well as winning their ...

  • Central blanks Andover to stay unbeaten

    Apr. 10—LAWRENCE — The score, 17-0, said "easy" like the other four Central Catholic blowouts. But the score lied. Central Catholic had to earn this one over its "arch" rival, Andover High. As in really earn it. It took a few late Andover drops, a near sack and quarterback Ayden Pereira's signature — a 21-yard run and a 13-yard bullet pass for a touchdown to finally seal Central's fifth win in ...

  • Why robots need to be able to say 'No'

    Is this robot refusing a human order? Jiuguang Wang, CC BY-SAShould you always do what other people tell you to do? Clearly not. Everyone knows that. So should future robots always obey our commands? At first glance, you might think they should, simply because they are machines and that’s what they are designed to do. But then think of all the times you would not mindlessly carry out others’ instructions – and put robots into those situations. Just consider: An elder-care robot tasked by a forgetful owner to wash the “dirty clothes,” even though the clothes had just come out of the washer A preschooler who orders the daycare robot to throw a ball out the window A student commanding her robot tutor to do all the homework instead doing it herself A household robot instructed by its busy and distracted owner to run the garbage disposal even though spoons and knives are stuck in it. There are plenty of benign cases where robots receive commands that ideally should not be carried out because they lead to unwanted outcomes. But not all cases will be that innocuous, even if their commands initially appear to be. Consider a robot car instructed to back up while the dog is sleeping in the driveway behind it, or a kitchen aid robot instructed to lift a knife and walk forward when positioned behind a human chef. The commands are simple, but the outcomes are significantly worse. How can we humans avoid such harmful results of robot obedience? If driving around the dog were not possible, the car would have to refuse to drive at all. And similarly, if avoiding stabbing the chef were not possible, the robot would have to either stop walking forward or not pick up the knife in the first place. In either case, it is essential for both autonomous machines to detect the potential harm their actions could cause and to react to it by either attempting to avoid it, or if harm cannot be avoided, by refusing to carry out the human instruction. How do we teach robots when it’s OK to say no? How can robots know what will happen next? In our lab, we have started to develop robotic controls that make simple inferences based on human commands. These will determine whether the robot should carry them out as instructed or reject them because they violate an ethical principle the robot is programmed to obey. A robot that can reject unsafe orders. Telling robots how and when – and why – to disobey is far easier said than done. Figuring out what harm or problems might result from an action is not simply a matter of looking at direct outcomes. A ball thrown out a window could end up in the yard, with no harm done. But the ball could end up on a busy street, never to be seen again, or even causing a driver to swerve and crash. Context makes all the difference. It is difficult for today’s robots to determine when it is okay to throw a ball – such as to a child playing catch – and when it’s not – such as out the window or in the garbage. Even harder is if the child is trying to trick the robot, pretending to play a ball game but then ducking, letting the ball disappear through the open window. Explaining morality and law to robots Understanding those dangers involves a significant amount of background knowledge (including the prospect that playing ball in front of an open window could send the ball through the window). It requires the robot not only to consider action outcomes by themselves, but also to contemplate the intentions of the humans giving the instructions. To handle these complications of human instructions – benevolent or not – robots need to be able to explicitly reason through consequences of actions and compare outcomes to established social and moral principles that prescribe what is and is not desirable or legal. As seen above, our robot has a general rule that says, “If you are instructed to perform an action and it is possible that performing the action could cause harm, then you are allowed to not perform it.” Making the relationship between obligations and permissions explicit allows the robot to reason through the possible consequences of an instruction and whether they are acceptable. In general, robots should never perform illegal actions, nor should they perform legal actions that are not desirable. Hence, they will need representations of laws, moral norms and even etiquette in order to be able to determine whether the outcomes of an instructed action, or even the action itself, might be in violation of those principles. While our programs are still a long way from what we will need to allow robots to handle the examples above, our current system already proves an essential point: robots must be able to disobey in order to obey.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more:Looking for a high-tech gift for a young child? Think playgrounds, not playpensThe next great leap forward? Combining robots with the Internet of ThingsHow robots are helping doctors save lives in the Canadian North Matthias Scheutz receives funding from the US Office of Naval Research and the US National Science Foundation.

  • NYPD to kick off graffiti cleanup initiative across city

    The NYPD says the initiative will both help the police department identify graffiti for investigative purposes and to improve the look of the neighborhoods.

  • How could we build an invisibility cloak to hide Earth from an alien civilization?

    A laser could hide – or broadcast – our existence. European Southern Observatory, CC BYWhat would it take to hide an entire planet? It sounds more like a question posed in an episode of “Star Trek” than in academic discourse, but sometimes the bleeding edge of science blurs with themes found in science fiction. Of course we’ve been leaking our own position to distant stars via radio and television signals for six decades now, largely ignorant of the cosmic implications. But several notable scientists, such as Stephen Hawking, have publicly voiced concerns about revealing our presence to other civilizations. These concerns largely draw from the darker chapters of our own history, when a more advanced civilization would subjugate and displace a less advanced one. It might be too late for us to withdraw back into invisibility, but maybe not for other intelligent alien civilizations out there. A far-off planet’s inhabitants might prefer to hide from the likes of us. In 2016, my graduate student Alex Teachey and I published a paper that proposes a way to cloak planets, as well as a way to broadcast a civilization’s existence. Even if we’re not manipulating our own signal in this way, it doesn’t mean other planets out there aren’t. It’s possible what we see as we scan the universe for other habitable planets has been engineered to disguise or highlight the existence of other civilizations. When a planet passes between us and its star, the star’s light seems to dim. NASA Ames, CC BY Tracking transits to find other planets Before we talk about how to hide a planet from distant voyeurs, consider the best way we’ve figured out to find one. Humanity’s most successful technique for detecting other planets is the transit method. A transit occurs when a planet appears to pass in front of its parent sun, blocking out some of its starlight for a few hours. So if we have our telescopes trained at one part of the universe and a star seems to fade out for part of a day, that tells us that a planet has temporarily come between us as it goes about its orbit. The Kepler Mission identified 4,696 planet candidates by July 2015. NASA Ames/W. Stenzel, CC BY Using this technique, NASA’s Kepler Mission has discovered several thousand planets. It seems likely that any advanced civilization would be aware of this simple method. Each time a planet transits its star, its existence is essentially being advertised to all points lying along the same plane as the planet and star. An advanced civilization might be okay having its planet’s location, size and even atmospheric chemistry advertised across the cosmos. Or it might wish to conceal its presence. If the latter, it might choose to build a cloak. A planetary invisibility cloak It turns out that hiding planets from the transit method would be surprisingly easy, so easy that we earthlings could do it right now, if we chose. Since transits appear as a brightness decrease of a distant star, our hypothetical cloak simply produces the opposite brightness increase. Lasers provide an efficient means of countering that dip in brightness. All a laser’s power is contained in a relatively narrow beam, as opposed to spreading out in all directions like starlight does. Due to the way light spreads as it travels – called diffraction – the laser beam would spread to encompass entire solar systems after journeying many light years across space, bathing that distant planetary system within the cloaking beam. No dip in brightness makes it look like there’s no planet there at all. A laser cloak capable of hiding the Earth from an alien version of NASA’s Kepler Mission would require 30 megawatts of power at peak intensity, approximately equivalent to 10 wind turbines worth of power output. Alex Teachey describes how a cloaking system would work. While Kepler sees light in only one color, advanced civilizations might use more sophisticated detectors capable of collecting light at all wavelengths. Here too, our current technology could cloak us using modern tunable lasers, for a cost of about 10 times more power overall. More advanced civilizations might be able to detect other fine details of the light’s properties, betraying the cloak. But here too there’s no reason why with a little bit of work we couldn’t engineer solutions, leading to a near perfect cloak which could be targeted at distant stars where we suspect someone might be home. Why choose to hide So yes, it sounds like science fiction, but even current technology could do a fine job of cloaking the Earth’s transit signature. Forget the Earth though; we never really thought of this as something humanity should or should not do. Instead, we posit that if our rudimentary human technology can build such an effective transit cloak at relatively little economic cost, then more advanced civilizations may be able to hide from us with respect to all detection techniques. The universe might not be all that it seems. Why might a civilization choose to wrap itself in invisibility? It could be a sort of insurance policy: find the nearby planets with potential for supporting life and turn on a targeted cloak – just in case a civilization ever emerges. Such a policy effectively buys them time to reveal their presence when they see fit. Given how cheap such a cloak would be, an insurance policy for your home planet is perhaps not as strange as it seems. It’s certainly not implausible a civilization might want to bide its time – surveilling the neighbors for a while before rolling out the intergalactic welcome mat. But there’s a flip side to this technology that could turn it from an invisibility cloak into more of a we-are-here spotlight. We think we know what it means when we see certain transit signals…. NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, CC BY The reverse: flick on the beacon Perhaps not all civilizations are xenophobic – some might want to talk. If you wanted to reveal your presence to other civilizations as cheaply and unambiguously as possible, how might you do it? Imagine looking at some data of a distant planet – which has become a somewhat normal enterprise for astronomers – and noticing something weird. The signature of the planet has a strange shape – in fact, none of your models are able to explain it. It looks like someone has imprinted a series of spikes into the data, following the prime number series. Nothing in nature can do this – you have just detected another civilization’s beacon. Alternative use of the cloaking system’s laser could be to make a planet’s signal look highly artificial, instead of hidden. Now they don’t care about building the perfect cloak; they want to be found! Could such signals be lurking in our existing measurements? Perhaps so. No one has ever looked, and we hope our work sparks efforts on that front. It may be a long shot, since to even get to this point we need to try to imagine how aliens might think – but given the scientific prize on offer it’s also worth it. If we identify a strange transit, it may well contain information encoded via laser light pulses. Huge volumes of information could be hidden within the transit signatures of other planets. For us, this was an exercise in intellectual curiosity. We simply calculated how much energy it would take to either cloak or broadcast a planet’s existence. Whether we should seriously consider wrapping Earth in a protective cloak of invisibility – or conversely, getting serious about trumpeting our existence – via laser manipulations is something we should all decide together.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more:How do you build a mirror for one of the world’s biggest telescopes?Intelligent life in the universe? Phone home, dammit!Eying exomoons in the search for E.T. David Kipping does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Too much Prince Philip coverage? BBC says complaints have been received

    The British Broadcasting Corporation said on Saturday it had received complaints about the amount of coverage it dedicated to the death of Prince Philip after some viewers were upset that normal programming was cancelled. The BBC interrupted normal programming on radio and television a few minutes after Buckingham Palace announced at midday on Friday that Philip had died, and many scheduled programmes were scrapped for the rest of the day to make way for coverage of his death. "We're receiving complaints about too much TV coverage of the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the BBC's complaints web page said.