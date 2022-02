Reuters

After her mother and sister died within 30 days from heart disease, Stephanie Johnson made it her mission to fight against the killer often brought on by high blood pressure. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and the No. 1 killer of Black women, with an annual toll of nearly 50,000, according to the American Heart Association (AHA). Nearly half of Black women aged over 20 have heart disease, but most are unaware of the risks.