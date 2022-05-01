This 12-year-old created a device that monitors and protects the LA river from pollution

After seeing how polluted his community water supply was, 12-year-old Jasper Lutyens engineered a device that monitors waste and toxicity in the Los Angeles river.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories