Zwiener projected winner in Texas House District 45 Democratic primary

AUSTIN (KXAN) — House District 45 incumbent Erin Zwiener, D-Driftwood, advanced to the general election after KXAN projected she won the Democratic primary over Chevo Pastrano.

Zwiener is aiming for her fourth term in the Texas House of Representatives. She will face Republican Tennyson Moreno in the November election. District 45 covers a portion of Hays County.

Here’s a breakdown of the Democratic candidates.

Erin Zwiener (Incumbent)

According to Zweiener’s official campaign website she says she is not only fighting for a better future in district 45 but also all over Texas. Some of the main issues her campaign focuses on are gun safety, property tax relief, advocating for a better electrical grid and improving regional transportation options for those in district 45.

Chevo Pastrano

Zwiener is being challenged by lawyer Chevo Pastrano in the Democratic primary. Pastrano states on his website that he will advocate for safe, legal abortions in Texas, opposing interference in pregnancy decisions and criminalization of healthcare providers and preserving the doctor-patient relationship. Other issues his campaign focuses on according to his official website are reforming in the areas of teacher pay, minimum wage, healthcare access and more.

