Zverev and Dimitrov advance at Shanghai Masters

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria returns a forehand shot against Ryan Harrison of the United States during their men's singles match of the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center in Shanghai, China, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

SHANGHAI (AP) — After four games and only 13 minutes of play, Alexander Zverev was through at the Shanghai Masters.

The third-seeded German advanced to the third round Wednesday after Aljaz Bedene retired from their match with a right knee injury while trailing 4-0.

Sixth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov also advanced, but had to save three match points before beating Ryan Harrison 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

"Those are the matches I really want to win," Dimitrov said. "I was feeling good the whole match, even coming out of the first set, which he was playing well. I just had to find my way through the whole match."

The 46th-ranked Harrison led 4-2 in the third set and then 6-3 in the tiebreaker. But Dimitrov won the final five points to get through.

"I just had to be there (on those match points)," Dimitrov said. "At (my) match point, I just had to make my first serve because I knew he would go for it if not."