Zumbrota Police: There was not a shooting at Dairy Farmers of America

Apr. 30—ZUMBROTA, Minn. — The Zumbrota Police Department says there was not an active shooter at the Dairy Farmers of America, despite an alarm call on Tuesday morning.

Around 9:08 a.m., Tuesday, April 30, Goodhue County Emergency Communications received a call for an active shooter alarm that had been activated at Dairy Farmers of America, located at 1313 North Star Drive in Zumbrota.

In a press release,

police said

it "was reported that employees were sheltering in place and that it was not a drill." ZPD arrived on the scene and could not contact the employee who initiated the alarm. The department requested additional resources and began searching for a threat.

However, it was determined that no shooting happened and there were no injuries to any employees or responding officers.

Police believe a misdial on an internal phone system triggered the alarm. The company will be reviewing its internal procedures to prevent any future inadvertent activations of the system, the press release said.

Other responding agencies included: Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Kenyon Police Department, Cannon Falls Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Zumbrota Area Ambulance and the Goodhue County Emergency communications division. Additional agencies standing by to respond included Cannon Falls Ambulance, Red Wing Ambulance and Lake City Ambulance.

All responders were cleared from the scene at 11:10 a.m. ZPD said there will be no further press releases on the incident.