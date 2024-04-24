UPDATE: Zumbrota police say found child was reunited with parents

Apr. 24—ZUMBROTA, Minn. — Zumbrota Police Chief Patrick Callahan said a child who went missing Monday morning was reunited with her parents that day.

Callahan said the girl, 4 years old, is nonverbal and was "able to unlock the door and walk out." The girl's father was home at the time, but he was unaware she left.

The child was found by a neighbor who lived close to the parents' home but was unfamiliar with the child. The neighbor contacted Zumbrota police at about 10 a.m. Monday, and Zumbrota police posted on social media that the child was found, and they were trying to identify her, according to a post by the department on social media.

According to the post, the child, who appeared to have been outside for "some time," was found Monday morning. She had been found wearing a pink T-shirt and diaper.

Initially, the police did not know the child's identity, but learned it by about 11 a.m.

Callahan said Goodhue County Health and Human Services is working with the parents. The incident is not being investigated criminally.