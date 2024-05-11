Zumbro Falls home destroyed by fire Thursday

May 10—ZUMBRO FALLS, Minn. — A Zumbro Falls home was destroyed by fire on Thursday afternoon, May 9, 2024.

The home, northeast of Zumbro Falls in Gillford Township, was "fully involved" around 3 p.m. Thursday, according to the Lake City Fire Department and local TV station news reports. The Lake City Fire Department responded to the call with the Zumbro Falls Fire Department and Mazeppa Fire Department. The fire departments worked on a "defensive attack" and shuttled water between the engines.

"Due to location and size of fire Mazeppa Fire Department was also requested for man power and water," the Lake City Fire Department said in a statement.

The occupants were safely out of the house. No injuries were reported, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal.