Zuchu banned from performing in Zanzibar after 'inappropriate' show

One of Tanzania's biggest musicians, Zuchu, has been banned from performing in Zanzibar for six months following a show that was deemed inappropriate.

Her performance on Kendwa island last month featured sexually explicit language and gestures.

The Zanzibar arts council said it went against the islands' customs, traditions and culture.

It also fined Zuchu about $390 (£306) for performing without being registered with the council, media reports say.

Zuchu, whose real name is Zuhura Othman Soud, has since apologised in a video posted on her Instagram account.

"The goal was to entertain and not to mislead," she said.

Zanzibar is a popular holiday resort in Tanzania, and was ranked by several tourist magazines last year as one of the top 10 travel destinations in Africa.

But many residents are socially conservative, and some of them objected when video clips of her performance began circulating on social media.

The 30-year-old is the first female musician in East Africa to gain one million YouTube subscribers, which she achieved in a year.

She is also the first female musician in East Africa and only the fifth female artist on the continent to surpass 500 million YouTube views, according to her label WCB Wasafi.

