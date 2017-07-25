This article, How to Make Zucchini Boats, originally appeared on Chowhound.

Summer is here and the time is right to go overboard with summer squash recipes! One of my go-to summer meals is the zucchini boat, which can best be described as a sort of “flatbread” with a long slice of zucchini standing in for crust.

If you’re unfamiliar with zucchini boats, let me tell you why they are dreamboats:

They’re easy to make and almost couldn’t require any less preparation. Many variations are low carb and/or gluten free. Unlike a real boat, zucchini boats are extremely budget-friendly. They’re completely customizable. You can top your zucchini base with any fixin’s that float your boat (see what I did there?!). They’re scalable. Pop one in the oven for yourself or prep a full fleet for a crowd!

Now that you know the ropes, here are 10 recipes to get you started. Here’s hoping it’s smooth sailing!

Parmesan Herb Boats

Agnese Italian Recipes

Let’s start simple. This first boat resembles garlic bread, but with zucchini subbing in for the bread. For some extra zest and texture, add sliced tomatoes on top. A close cousin to this recipe uses mozzarella in place of Parmesan. While this changes the flavor game, I recommend waiting to add the mozzarella until the last five minutes of oven time so that its melty gooey-ness doesn’t get too out of control. Get the recipe.

Spinach Artichoke Boats

Eat Drink Love

For another appetizer option, these boats serve up all the deliciousness of spinach and artichoke dip sans chips and their accompanying carbohydrates. Get the recipe.

White Pizza Boats

Kitchen Treaty

Armed with tomatoes, cheese, and any toppings you desire, it’s easy enough to improvise a simple red pizza atop your zucchini. But if you’re interested in trying your hand at a white pizza, check out this recipe, which calls for stuffing your zucchini with ricotta, mozzarella, garlic, and a blend of spices. Get the recipe.

Buffalo Chicken Boats