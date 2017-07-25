This article, How to Make Zucchini Boats, originally appeared on Chowhound.
Summer is here and the time is right to go overboard with summer squash recipes! One of my go-to summer meals is the zucchini boat, which can best be described as a sort of “flatbread” with a long slice of zucchini standing in for crust.
If you’re unfamiliar with zucchini boats, let me tell you why they are dreamboats:
They’re easy to make and almost couldn’t require any less preparation.
Many variations are low carb and/or gluten free.
Unlike a real boat, zucchini boats are extremely budget-friendly.
They’re completely customizable. You can top your zucchini base with any fixin’s that float your boat (see what I did there?!).
They’re scalable. Pop one in the oven for yourself or prep a full fleet for a crowd!
Now that you know the ropes, here are 10 recipes to get you started. Here’s hoping it’s smooth sailing!
Agnese Italian Recipes
Let’s start simple. This first boat resembles garlic bread, but with zucchini subbing in for the bread. For some extra zest and texture, add sliced tomatoes on top. A close cousin to this recipe uses mozzarella in place of Parmesan. While this changes the flavor game, I recommend waiting to add the mozzarella until the last five minutes of oven time so that its melty gooey-ness doesn’t get too out of control. Get the recipe.
Eat Drink Love
For another appetizer option, these boats serve up all the deliciousness of spinach and artichoke dip sans chips and their accompanying carbohydrates. Get the recipe.
Kitchen Treaty
Armed with tomatoes, cheese, and any toppings you desire, it’s easy enough to improvise a simple red pizza atop your zucchini. But if you’re interested in trying your hand at a white pizza, check out this recipe, which calls for stuffing your zucchini with ricotta, mozzarella, garlic, and a blend of spices. Get the recipe.
The Wholesome Dish
Ground chicken and zucchini are the new peanut butter and chocolate — there are endless ways to combine this delicious duo. To get you started, here’s a recipe that only requires four ingredients: zucchini, chicken, wing sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Or for more of a “chicken parm” variation, swap the wing sauce for pasta sauce and garlic. Get the recipe.
Little Spice Jar
Lentils can catch a ride with pasta sauce on a zucchini boat too! Along with lentils, this Italian-inspired recipe fills your boat with onions, spinach, and mozzarella. Get the recipe.
Turkey, Veggie, and Feta Boats
Its Yummi
Using ground turkey is another easy way to add some protein to your boat. This recipe involves sautéing turkey with onions, mushrooms, and peppers before garnishing with feta cheese. Get the recipe.
Kristine’s Kitchen Blog
Before we sail on from the flavors of the Greek isles, here’s a protein-packed vegetarian option that calls for quinoa mixed with olives, tomatoes, and feta. Get the recipe.
Making Thyme For Health
As you can infer from the name, this recipe casts a zucchini in the role usually played by a tortilla. Move over, Chipotle! Get the recipe.
Low Carb Yum
Grab some roast beef, veggies, and provolone and savor the flavors of Philly without the calories of a hoagie roll! Get the recipe.
Thai Tempeh Boats with Peanut Sauce
Eat Gold
Now we’re getting fancy. Since this recipe requires the additional step of preparing a sauce, it’s a bit more labor intensive. But I imagine that the commingling flavors of peanut, sesame, chili, coriander, garlic, and ginger will reward you for your efforts. Get the recipe.
