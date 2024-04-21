ZooTampa announces passing of Juliet, one of the oldest living manatees

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — ZooTampa announced the death of one of the oldest known manatees on Sunday, Juliet.

The zoo said Juliet’s health suddenly declined overnight on Saturday while undergoing medical assessments over the past week.

Juliet, along with Romeo, was transferred to the zoo from the Miami Seaquarium back in December for urgent medical attention at the zoo’s David A. Straz, Jr. Manatee Critical Care Center. This center is only one of four in the nation that offers advanced care for sick, injured, or orphaned manatees.

ZooTampa said Juliet left “a worldwide legacy for manatee conservation and education.”

“Juliet was a beloved animal, who captured the hearts of many worldwide,” Dr. Stringfield said. “We would be contacted frequently by animal care professionals, veterinarians, and even the general public who credit her for instilling their passion for these gentle sea cows. Our thoughts are with the entire manatee community and the teams who for more than six decades have cared for her.”

Juliet was estimated to be around 65 years old and was described as an “unusually large animal,” weighing in at 3,045 pounds.

ZooTampa said a necropsy will be performed on the manatee.

