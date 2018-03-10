Zoos are rating animals online and it's too good

⭐️⭐️⭐️ otter be 4 stars but

ok first of all i'm very satisfied much improved over river edition. extremely warm insulation which adds buoyancy. if u like kelp the UrchinCrusher+ is a must on coastal trips. minus one star because it's actually a weasel lol?! #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/oCGV3aGlZ0



— Monterey Bay Aquarium (@MontereyAq) March 9, 2018