‘Zone of risk:’ Family of Dillon County man murdered inside hotel room in 2021 files second wrongful death suit

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The estate of a Dillon man who was attacked, robbed and fatally shot inside a Relax Inn room is suing the business owner, saying lax security was partly to blame for the death.

Dominic Howard, 28, died after being shot in the head on April 29, 2021. Jameel Mercer was arrested days later on counts of murder and other charges related to Howard’s death.

Howard is currently incarcerated in connection with Howard’s death, according to a March 12 wrongful death suit, although the length of his sentence wasn’t immediately known.

The complaint, filed in Dillon County Common Pleas Court, is the second wrongful death suit brought by Howard’s estate. Fourth Judicial Circuit Judge Michael S. Holt ordered Mercer to pay $75,000 in an April 2022 settlement.

But Relax Inn is also responsible for Howard’s death, because owners failed to provide on-site security despite knowing about “significantly and substantially similar violent criminal activity” on and around the property prior to the murder, according to the suit.

The hotel’s surveillance cameras were faulty at the time of the shooting, according to the lawsuit.

“The Motel Defendants created a foreseeable zone of risk by creating, fostering and maintaining a dangerous environment that allowed for its guests and invitees, including Decedent, to be subjected to hazardous activities afoot on or around the subject premises while staying at the Relax Inn,” the suit says.

Howard’s estate is seeking unspecified financial damages from the franchise owner.

* * *

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

