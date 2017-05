Zombies in Sci-Fi Novel Have Gruesome Real-World Inspiration

A new science-fiction novel by author M. R. Carey features a team of biologists racing against time to find a cure for a zombie "plague" caused by a parasitic fungus, which is overwhelming human populations at an alarming pace.

But unlike most of the zombie-creating infectious agents that populate sci-fi stories, this one is grounded in horrific reality.

The hapless human zombies in "The Boy on the Bridge" (Orbit Books, 2017) are mindless automatons with only one objective on their minds — consuming human flesh and transmitting the zombie infection, caused by a parasitic fungus identified in the novel as "cordyceps." It was inspired by a real — and deadly — fungus genus known as Ophiocordyceps, which not only parasitizes ants but also hijacks their neural networks. These ant "zombies" behave in ways that are atypical for ants, but which help the fungus reproduce — in the end, the fungus bursts from the ant's body, killing its host. [Mind Control: Gallery of Zombie Ants]

The novel's fictional fungus parasitizes people almost instantaneously, controlling them absolutely within moments of exposure through a zombie's bite. In a world already overrun by zombie cannibals, biologists under armed escort venture from the relative safety of a military base on a mission to collect data on the zombies, or "hungries," to find a weakness in the fungus that could help them develop a vaccine or a cure.

Among the biologists is a brilliant teenage boy, Stephen Greaves, who makes an astounding discovery about an unexpected symbiosis that evolved between the fungus and some of its human hosts — all of whom are children. That knowledge comes with a terrible price, driving him toward a decision that could threaten the lives of his colleagues, and endanger humanity's survival.

When Carey first considered the idea of a zombie plague, he quickly identified a promising candidate in an ant-parasitizing fungus featured in the 1995 BBC One documentary, "The Private Life of Plants," he told Live Science.

"The footage of the fruited body [of the fungus] emerging from the ant's head — it's absolutely horrific, spellbinding stuff," he said.

"The fungus doesn't affect any warm-blooded species — the idea that it could jump across so many biological barriers in one single bound is kind of ridiculous — but there's a hint in the book that there was some genetic manipulation going on," Carey said.

"If you accept that premise, it works really well. It neuro-hijacks an organism, shuts down higher brain functions, and turns human beings into feral animalistic machines with a single drive," he said.

40 million years of ant zombies

Real-world ants infected with Ophiocordyceps are eventually compelled to climb and attach themselves to plants in locations that are optimal for the fungus to release its spores. And the relationship between certain ant species and the fungus group Ophiocordyceps unilateralis — a complex of many species — is very old, dating to approximately 40 million years ago, João Araújo, a doctoral candidate studying the so-called zombie-ant fungus in the biology graduate program at Penn State University, told Live Science in an email.

Fungi in the Ophiocordyceps genus hold many fascinating questions for biologists. It is not yet known how the fungus chemically manipulates ant behavior, and researchers are still investigating the specific mechanisms of how the fungus takes over its host's body, Araújo said. [Zombie Facts: Real and Imagined (Infographic)]