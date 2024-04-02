Zolper Properties warns tenants of potential rent increases if MPS referendum passes

Days before Tuesday's highly anticipated vote on whether to increase funding for Milwaukee Public Schools, tenants of the property management company Zolper Properties said they received an email warning their rents could increase if the referendum passes.

The email, forwarded to Public Investigator, was sent to tenants on March 29 from CEO Nick Zolper. In his email, Zolper said he wanted to "provide customers with full transparency and an understanding" of how the MPS referendum will affect rent prices.

"Property owners alone cannot simply absorb a tax increase of this size," Zolper wrote. "The unfortunate reality is that the tax hike, in large part, would be passed down to renters city-wide in the form of higher monthly rents."

Zolper's email comes at the end of an intense debate surrounding the vote, with local groups investing hundreds of thousands of dollars to campaign against or promote the referendum. His message to tenants echoes the arguments made by many of the referendum's opponents, who have pointed out the $87 million MPS referendum that already passed in 2020.

On the other hand, MPS officials say if the referendum fails, the district may have to cut staff, freeze salaries, or eliminate specialty programs, among other things.

More: Everything to know about the MPS referendum on your ballot April 2

Zolper Properties tenants took to Reddit to criticize the email, with one calling the CEO's message a "thinly veiled threat" about raising rent. Some also questioned his claims, predicting rents would increase regardless of the referendum.

One Zolper Properties tenant, who asked not to be named for fear of retaliation, called the email inappropriate.

"I have no doubt that they’ll follow through on raising rents, seeing as how they do it every year anyway," the tenant said.

Obinna Anyamele, then a senior, plays the cello in orchestra class in 2019 at Ronald Reagan High School, one of the few MPS schools with a robust music program. A 2020 referendum expanded music offerings in the district. The 2024 referendum aims to sustain those programs.

Zolper could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon. According to the Zolper Properties website, the company manages buildings in Glendale, Milwaukee, Shorewood and Wauwatosa, and has 426 listings available for rent as of April 1.

State law prohibits employers from exerting political influence on employees by saying their wages or jobs could be at risk unless they vote a certain way, but does not mention landlords or property management companies.

University of California, Los Angeles law professor Richard Hasen said Zolper's email doesn't appear to cross legal lines.

"It’s a form of advocacy that tenants can ignore or consider as they see fit," said Hasen, an election law expert.

If the MPS referendum passes, how would the property tax increase impact renters?

University of Wisconsin-Madison public affairs assistant professor and property tax expert Ross Milton said it is hard to find academic literature with "real world evidence" of how higher property taxes are shared between tenants and landlords.

He said renters voting Tuesday should be aware that landlords can decide to make them bear the brunt of higher property taxes. However, Milton added that property companies can raise rent whenever they want in Wisconsin, regardless of a new tax.

"We don't have rent control in Wisconsin," Milton said.

Rents have been consistently rising anyway, so to know if a future rent increase can truly be blamed on the referendum, he said renters should find out their apartment's property value.

"If your landlord sends a message saying, 'Hey, this is because of the tax increase,' you want to be able to tell whether that's reasonable or not," Milton said.

Milton recommended searching your building on the City of Milwaukee's property assessment website. Then, divide the building's property value by the number of units in the building. For every $1,000 in property value that your unit contributes, the property owner will pay an additional $2.16 in property taxes if the referendum passes.

For example, for a unit valued at $100,000, property taxes for that unit will rise by $216 per year — or $18 per month.

"When homeowners vote on this kind of thing, they usually know pretty much almost exactly what the tax increase will be for them," Milton said. "For renters, it's much harder to understand because they don't really necessarily think about what the property tax is that their landlord is paying all the time."

Milwaukee Board of School Directors discuss whether to put a referendum on the spring ballot, asking voters to raise taxes for more school funding, on Thursday January 11, 2024 at the MPS Central Services Building in Milwaukee, Wis.

Why is the MPS referendum on the ballot?

According to MPS, the district is facing a $200 million budget shortfall next year.

State lawmakers' caps on school funding has led Wisconsin to fall behind on inflation. MPS officials estimated the district would be receiving over $210 million more in funding annually if they'd been able to keep pace with inflation.

According to a Forward Analytics report, school districts are increasingly turning to referendums to ensure they have enough funding. The report said 82% of Wisconsin school districts have gone to referendum at least once.

More questions? Contact the Public Investigator team

Government corruption. Corporate wrongdoing. Consumer complaints. Medical scams. Public Investigator is a new initiative of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and its sister newsrooms across Wisconsin. Our team wants to hear your tips, chase the leads and uncover the truth. We'll investigate anywhere in Wisconsin. Send your tips to watchdog@journalsentinel.com or call 414-319-9061. You can also submit tips at jsonline.com/tips.

Quinn Clark is a Public Investigator reporter. She can be emailed at QClark@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @Quinn_A_Clark.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Rory Linnane contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Zolper Properties tells tenants Milwaukee Public Schools referendum could increase rent