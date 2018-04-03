Zoe Saldana calls Hollywood "unfair and uneven"

From Digital Spy

Guardians of the Galaxy's Zoe Saldana has been speaking out about sexism in the entertainment industry, telling Hollywood that she's ready to be more than a "f**king muse".

So yeah, all hail Gamora.

Speaking to May's issue of Cosmopolitan, the actress reflected on her experience in Hollywood, calling the environment before the #MeToo movement took hold "unfair and uneven".

"From how you built the part to why you were cast…to how you are dressed [felt unfair]. And that one scene where you have to be in your underwear and why you have to have this sex scene that feels gratuitous.

"Or when you arrive on set and see your male director and male co-star having a collaborative discussion about a scene that involves you and you're not a part of it because you're the serviceable character.

"And how hurt you then feel in your trailer. I don't want to go back to that. You feel stupid," she said.

Revealing how she's found her voice now that victims of sexism and sexual misconduct are speaking out, Zoe told Cosmopolitan that she now sees things "differently" from when she first started out as an actress.





"I don't want to hear another man tell me, 'Oh, you were my muse'. I don't want to f**king be your muse any more. I don't want you to just post me on your wall and look at me," she said.

"I want you to listen to me!"

Adding that for years women 'suffered quietly', Zoe continued: "The high road for a woman for centuries was silence. You kind of go, 'F**k!'

"The new high road is speaking up. I don't want to go back to feeling minimised and like I'm lucky to be here. I get choked up. Never in my life would I have dreamed what happened last year."

Zoe also spoke out in praise for the celebrities who have publicly backed the #MeToo movement, emphasising the importance of their support: "We were all reaching out to each other," she said.

"As women, [we were] providing care for each other."

You can read Zoe's full interview in the May issue of Cosmopolitan – on sale today (April 4).

