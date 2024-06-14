Zipper merging might feel anti-Hoosier hospitality, but you should do it anyway, experts say

See a "lane closed ahead" sign coming up? Your instinct might be to immediately and politely switch over to the open lane. You might look over in annoyance at the car zooming past in the soon-to-be-closed lane, just to cut in ahead.

However, by using the second lane until it closes that driver is doing what is called a zipper merge, and transportation experts say the move does more in helping traffic move faster and more efficiently than the single-file approach.

A zipper merge takes place when a lane is closed for construction and drivers continue to use both lanes of traffic until the merge area, when drivers alternate, taking turns merging into a single lane — like a zipper. It helps maintain the speed of traffic and provides a way for vehicles to safely merge.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said any time drivers approach a merge point due to a lane closing, the most effective way to keep traffic flowing is zipper merging.

"I think if people would patiently allow that to happen, we would have a lot less backups at our merge points and construction zones," Perrine said.

As construction season continues and highway traffic becomes congested, zipper merging can mitigate heavy traffic and help vehicles merge safely.

The Indiana Department of Transportation has a page citing the benefits of zipper merging. The department states that merging too early can put drivers in danger by slowing down traffic too quickly, which leads to crashes.

5 benefits of zipper merging listed on the website include:

Reducing speed differences between two lanes

Reducing the line of traffic as much as 40%

Reducing congestion and keeping traffic moving smoothly

Creating a sense of fairness and equity that all lanes are moving at the same rate

Bringing order to the merging process

An issue that makes zipper merging less effective is road rage and drivers who purposely block vehicles from moving into the open lane. Perrine said that with more construction, state troopers have seen increases in road rage and aggressive driving due to people being frustrated about being backed up in traffic.

"I think a lot of it comes down to selfish driving — people who wait in line for a merge and they decide that they're not going to allow anybody else to merge because they've waited too long," Perrine said. "It's certainly not the way that it should be working."

Instead, Perrine said backing off the car in front of you and allowing room for a merge would allow the process to happen more smoothly.

Not all work zones are conducive to zipper merging. While helpful in heavy traffic with a lot of back-ups, INDOT's website states that when traffic is flowing at highway speeds and there is minimal back-up, it is recommended to merge early rather than zipper merging.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: What is zipper merging, is it rude, and should you do it anyway?