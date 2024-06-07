Zinke schedules local office hours in northwest Montana
Jun. 7—A representative from Congressman Ryan Zinke's office will be visiting northwest Montana later this month for in-person mobile office hours in Montana's First Congressional District to assist constituents with a variety of government related issues.
Mobile office hours are open to Montanans needing assistance from Zinke's staff on issues with a federal nexus such as disputes with a federal agency, grant applications and permitting.
Zinke's staff may also be able to assist constituents with issues related to obtaining or expediting passports and visas, veterans' affairs, Medicare and Medicaid benefits, Social Security, the IRS and other federal agencies.
Constituents are encouraged to schedule an appointment by email. Those without appointments will be seen on a first-come-first-served basis.
Lincoln County
When: Tuesday, June 25 10 a.m. to noon
Where: North Lincoln County Annex, 66121 MT-37, Eureka, MT 59917
Who: Steve Howke, steve.howke@mail.house.gov
When: Tuesday, June 25 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Lincoln County Courthouse, 512 California Ave, Libby, MT 59923
Who: Steve Howke, steve.howke@mail.house.gov
Sanders County
When: Wednesday, June 26, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Sanders County Courthouse, 1111 W Main St., Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Who: Steve Howke, steve.howke@mail.house.gov