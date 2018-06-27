Zimbabwe president says he suspects political faction linked to Grace Mugabe was behind rally blast

Medics attend to people injured in an explosion during a rally for Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Bulawayo - REUTERS

Zimbabwe’s new president has implicated a ruling party faction loyal to Robert Mugabe’s wife in a bomb attack that nearly killed him over the weekend.

Significantly raising the political temperature ahead of a crucial election next month, Emmerson Mnangagwa claimed that rivals who had hoped to install Grace Mugabe as president may have been behind Saturday’s apparent assassination attempt.

Renewing a vicious rivalry with the former first lady, Mr Mnangagwa said he suspected Mrs Mugabe’s G40 faction of being behind the attack because it opposed the democratic turn the country had taken under his stewardship.

“The people who are aggrieved about the new dispensation are the G40,” he told the BBC. “That is the logical and reasonable conclusion one may make.”

Two people were killed after a bomb exploded as Mr Mnangagwa left the podium during a rally by his ruling Zanu PF party in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second city.

More than 40 others were wounded, among them the wife of Constantino Chiwenga, the general — now a vice president — who launched the military takeover that ousted Mr Mugabe and brought Mr Mnangagwa to power in November.

Grace Mugabe greets party supporters at a rally in Chinhoyi in July 2017 Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP More

No arrests or claims of responsibility have been made, and Mr Mnangagwa admitted he had no evidence for his statement. But the attack, and the president’s accusation, has rattled a country with a history of election-related violence, some of which has previously been linked to the president.

Hundreds of opposition supporters were tortured, abducted or even murdered in the presidential election of 2008 that that was won, in the first round by the opposition’s candidate, Morgan Tsvangirai, who has since died.

Mr Mnangagwa, President Mugabe’s most loyal acolyte at the time, was accused of organising violence during the run-off campaign which was so bad Tsvangirai had to withdraw from the poll.

He was also accused of rigging the polls to deliver victory to Mr Mugabe, a claim he has always denied.

Some in the opposition have suggested that Saturday’s bomb was an “inside job” meant to create the same atmosphere of fear that would allow Mr Mnangagwa to call in the army to restore order.

Such accusations seem unlikely, however — not least because the president appears to have been lucky to have survived the blast.

Emmerson Mnangagwa greets supporters before an explosion at an election rally in Bulawayo Credit: Reuters More