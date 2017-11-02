Zimbabwe holds out for draw, West Indies still takes series

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe and West Indies drew the second and final test on Thursday after stubborn resistance from Zimbabwe's lower order. West Indies still took the series 1-0.

Pushing for victory, West Indies had a chance when Zimbabwe was 172-6 in its second innings and tottering with a lead of just 50. Had the last four wickets gone down quickly, West Indies was favorite to chase down the target for victory.

But Sikandar Raza, underlining a brilliant individual performance in the test, made 89 to hold Zimbabwe's second innings together on the final day. Wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva made 71 not out. Captain Graeme Cremer, coming in at No. 9, faced 150 balls for his 28 not out to further frustrate the West Indian attack.

The eighth-wicket partnership between Chakabva and Cremer was worth 91, but they saw off nearly 50 overs in that stand to secure the draw.

Zimbabwe was 301-7 when the sides shook hands for a draw and West Indies didn't get the chance to bat for a second time.

West Indies still clinched a first test series victory under captain Jason Holder after its 117-run win in the first match, also in Bulawayo.

In the second test, Hamilton Masakadza made 147 in Zimbabwe's first innings total of 326. Holder and Shane Dowrich made centuries in West Indies reply of 448.

But Raza had the most telling contribution. He hit 80 in the first innings, took 5-99 with the ball in West Indies' first innings, and then ensured Zimbabwe held out for a draw with another half-century on Day 5.