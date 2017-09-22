Zimbabwe's President Mugabe says Trump is a 'giant gold Goliath'

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe criticized Trump in a scornful speech at the United Nations General Assembly Thursday, during which he referred to the U.S. president as a "giant gold Goliath."

Mugabe, Africa's oldest ruler at 93, who has governed Zimbabwe since it gained independence from Britain in 1980, urged Trump to "blow your trumpet in a musical way towards the values of unity, peace, cooperation, togetherness, dialogue."

"Some of us were embarrassed, if not frightened, by what appeared to be the return of the biblical Giant Gold Goliath," Mugabe said, proving that he had been listening to Trump's threats to North Korea from the podium Tuesday with a biblical retort.

"Are we having a return of Goliath to our midst, who threatens the extinction of other countries?" he asked, triggering applause from the assembly.

Trump's remarks earlier this week stunned some longtime UN watchers when he threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea before calling Kim Jong Un by a nickname he gave the dictator on Twitter last week. “Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself.”

Mugabe also voiced concern over Trump's plan to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement.

He urged cooperation "in order to halt the inexorable march towards the destruction of that upon which our own existence depends."