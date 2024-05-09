Zilker shuttle services return this summer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin confirmed Thursday its free shuttle services will return to Zilker Metropolitan Park this summer.

It marks the third summer of weekend and specialty holiday services. Shuttle operations will run from noon to 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from May 25 through Sept. 2, including on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Labor Day.

Zilker-Shuttle-Route-Map-revisedDownload

Shuttle riders can utilize free parking at the One Texas Center garage at 505 Barton Springs Road. From there, residents will be transported to and from the south Austin park.

More details on shuttle operations are available online.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.