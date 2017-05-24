How the Zika virus stealthily swept the Americas

Nearly a year since the Zika virus outbreak arrived in Miami, scientists say they've learned new details about how the mosquito-born virus emerged and spread throughout the Americas.

Researchers sequenced nearly 200 Zika virus genomes to see how the virus mutated and traveled over time. These genetic blueprints shed new light on a poorly understood epidemic that's affected thousands of people in recent years.

"We used [genomes] to investigate the timing and path of how Zika spread in a way that had not yet been possible, until now," Browyn Macinnis, an associate director at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, said this week on a press call.

Macinnis is the lead author of one of three Zika-related papers published in the journal Nature on Wednesday. All studies found the virus spread unnoticed for many months before transmission was detected.

Zika is an RNA virus that mutates and evolves at a fairly high rate, which makes its genetic data like a trail of bread crumbs that scientists can follow. For the studies, researchers collected Zika virus genomes from infected patients and Aedes aegypti mosquitos in 10 countries.

The studies detailed where the Zika outbreak began and how it moved across the region.

The virus likely began circulating in northeast Brazil around late 2013 or early 2014 – months before it was detected and an outbreak established. Soon, local mosquitos began transmitting the virus to Brazilians, including pregnant women. That likely spurred a rise in newborns with microcephaly, or an unusually small skull.

From northeast Brazil, Zika traveled south to major population centers, including São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, and spread throughout South America, Central America, and Caribbean countries. The Caribbean was Zika's main pathway to the continental United States, where the virus also circulated undetected for several months.

Zika likely arrived in Florida in the spring of 2016, though the first cases of local mosquito-born transmission weren't reported until July, said Kristian Andersen, a lead author on one of the Nature studies and an assistant professor at the Scripps Research Institute.