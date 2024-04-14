'Zero, Nothing': O.J. Simpson Estate To Challenge $33.5 Million Payout To Victims' Families

The executor of O.J. Simpson’s estate says he will do “everything in” his power to keep the families of murder victims, Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson, from seeing a $33.5 million wrongful death judgement granted to them by a California civil jury in 1997.

Simpson died on Wednesday at the age of 76, and on Friday, his will was filed in Nevada’s Clark County court.

The documents, reviewed by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, show the disgraced football player’s estate was placed into a trust last year with longtime lawyer Malcolm LaVergne named as executor.

LaVergne, who has represented Simpson since 2009, told the Review-Journal that the value of Simpson’s property has yet to be totaled but that he plans to fight the families from receiving any further payouts.

“It’s my hope that the Goldmans get zero, nothing,” he shared. “Them specifically. And I will do everything in my capacity as the executor or personal representative to try and ensure that they get nothing.”

O.J. Simpson appears during the criminal trial for the deaths of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in 1994. The late athlete's estate executor has pledged to block the victims' families from seeing a $33.5 million judgement granted by a civil jury in 1997. Ted Soqui via Getty Images

In 1995, Simpson was acquitted of double homicide for the stabbing deaths of his ex-wife and her friend Goldman in what was called the “trial of the century.”

Years later, a civil court determined the athlete had “willingly and wrongfully” caused Goldman and Brown Simpson’s deaths.

LaVerge contends that the court never officially ordered Simpson to pay the judgement, which Goldman’s lawyer, David Cook, told The New York Times has ballooned to $114 million after nearly three decades of interest.

He also took issue with how the Goldmans handled the publication of Simpson’s 2007 memoir “If I Did It,” which they retitled, “If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer” after winning control of the manuscript in court.

Before his death, Simpson claimed he was solely living on his NFL and private pensions.

As part of the civil jury’s decision, he was forced to auction off his Heisman trophy, and hundreds of other pieces of valuable property were also seized. The trophy was auctioned for $230,000 in 1999, but it’s unclear if any of those proceeds went to the judgement.

Court documents filed in 2022 and reviewed by the Times showed that the Goldman family had only received around $132,000 from Simpson.

Goldman’s father, Fred Goldman, and sister Kim Goldman reacted to news of Simpson’s death in a statement on Thursday, lamenting how “the hope for true accountability has ended.”

Related...