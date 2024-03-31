Zero-emission fleet to 'revolutionise' Isle of Wight bus routes

A fleet of 22 zero-emission buses will arrive on the Isle of Wight in February 2026.

Isle of Wight Council said £12.7m was being invested to "revolutionise" three routes operated by Southern Vectis.

The council and operator successfully bid for government funding for the vehicles.

The electric, double-decker buses will be equipped with tap-on/tap-off technology and USB chargers at every seat.

Southern Vectis said its Newport depot would also be upgraded with charging facilities.

Managing director Andrew Wickham said: "It gives us a wonderful opportunity to make the island's transport the envy of other areas of the UK and, indeed, the world."

