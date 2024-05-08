Zephyrhills toddler shoots, wounds self, Pasco deputies say

A 2-year-old Zephyrhills boy inadvertently shot and wounded himself after getting a hold of a gun on Tuesday, Pasco deputies said.

Deputies responded about 4:45 p.m. to Stengal Loop in Zephyrhills after the boy shot himself, a Pasco County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that a two-year-old boy was able to obtain a gun and accidentally shot himself,” spokesperson Kirsten Gray said in an email.

The boy was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

It is unclear if anyone will face criminal charges in connection to the incident. The investigation continued Wednesday and no other information was available, Gray said.

The Tampa Bay Times asked for the boy’s name and date of birth, and Gray referred a reporter to the sheriff’s office public records portal. A request submitted through the portal was still pending Wednesday.