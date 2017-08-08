Zenit signs Argentina midfielder Kranevitter from Atletico

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Zenit St. Petersburg has signed defensive midfielder Matias Kranevitter from Atletico Madrid, making him Roberto Mancini's fourth Argentine signing.

Kranevitter, who spent last season on loan at Sevilla, joins a club which has spent heavily to rebuild its squad after missing out on Champions League qualification last season.

The move to Zenit reunites Kranevitter with two ex-teammates, forward Sebastian Driussi and defender Emanuel Mammana. The trio won the Copa Libertadores while at River Plate in 2015.

Kranevitter has made eight appearances for Argentina.

Under new coach Mancini, Zenit has won all of its opening four Russian league games and qualified for the playoff round of the Europa League.