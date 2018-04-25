    Zendaya says her skin colour affords her privilege

    Daisy Murray
    Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

    From Digital Spy

    The Greatest Showman star and cultural spokesperson Zendaya has launched a stinging attack against colourism in the movie business.

    The actress, who has both African-American and European ancestry, spoke on the weekend at 2018's Beautycon Festival in New York, about the privilege afforded to her because of her light skin.

    The actress, who is 21 years old, took the opportunity to discuss with Bozoma Saint John how Hollywood in particular often does not successfully represent black women with darker skin-tones.



    She said to the audience: "As a black woman, as a light-skinned black woman, it's important that I'm using my privilege, my platform to show you how much beauty there is in the African-American community.

    "I am Hollywood's, I guess you could say, acceptable version of a black girl and that needs to change. We're vastly too beautiful and too interesting for me to be the only representation of that.

    "[It's] about creating those opportunities. Sometimes you have to create those paths. And that's with anything, Hollywood, art, whatever."

    Her comments resonated with a lot of people, who turned to Twitter to show their support of the Spider-Man: Homecoming actress.







    Earlier this year, Zendaya released her own Boohoo edit, and whilst it appeared the sizing stopped at 'plus', it was actually a technical fault and the sizing was indeed inclusive, with the bigger sizes selling out even faster than the smaller ones.

    The actress is clearly striving to practise what she preaches regarding inclusivity, diversity and equality. Go Zendaya!

    Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

    You Might Also Like