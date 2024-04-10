Zendaya responds to Tom Holland's Romeo casting

Zendaya has responded to boyfriend Tom Holland's casting as Romeo in the West End, saying she "could not be more proud".

The Spider-Man actor was recently confirmed to be making his stage comeback in the Duke of York Theatre production of Romeo and Juliet, starring opposite Bad Education's Francesca Amewudah-Rivers's Juliet.

Ahead of the summer run, Zendaya told British Vogue she “could not be more proud," adding: "I’m going to try to see as many shows as I possibly can.”

The couple confirmed that they were dating back in 2021, having met while working on Marvel's Spider-Man series.

Earlier this year, Holland shut down rumours that they had split after Zendaya undertook a social media purge that saw her unfollow everyone, including her boyfriend.

The Dune and Challengers actress later shared her praise for Holland's "natural gift" during a chat about which of her Dune: Part Two cast mates had the most "rizz".

"I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but I know personally, works for me, is Mr Tom Holland," she told Buzzfeed.

"I'm more shy and kind of quiet, so it takes a little bit more to pull me out of my shell. But he's great at just talking to people and getting to know people.

"You see him on talk shows and stuff like that. He's just naturally very good at that. Whereas for me, I've definitely had to pull it out of me a little bit. He's got that natural gift."

Back in August, Zendaya spoke about keeping their relationship private, telling Elle: "I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share.

"It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can't hide. That's not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now."

