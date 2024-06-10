Zelionople residents could see changes in water service during routine maintenance

Zelienople residents may experience changes to their drinking water through the end of July.

Beaver Falls Municipal Authority is changing disinfectants during routine maintenance flushing of their distribution system. During the flushing period, chlorine will be used as the primary disinfectant instead of the chloramines that are typically used. During this period, residents may experience discolored water and/or a noticeable odor of chlorine in the water.

Anyone with discolored water should let the cold tap run for several minutes until the water clears up.

The chlorine odor will not go away until the water authority returns to chloramine disinfection following the system flush.

Questions can be directed to the Zelienople Water Department at 724-452-6610.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

4 killed, 2 hurt when car hits guardrail; driver died while trying to stop traffic 3 people from Butler County killed in single-vehicle crash in northwestern Pennsylvania WATCH: Channel 11 obtains video of moments leading up to deadly shooting in Uptown Pittsburgh VIDEO: WATCH: Channel 11 obtains video of moments leading up to deadly shooting in Uptown Pittsburgh DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts