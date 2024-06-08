Zelienople drinking water may be discolored, smell of chlorine amid distribution system maintenance

Zelienople Borough is informing residents they may experience changes in their drinking water for nearly two months.

The changes could start on June 8 and last until the end of July while the Beaver Falls Municipal Authority changes disinfectants during routine maintenance flushing of its distribution system.

During this time, the borough says chlorine will be used as the primary disinfectant over the typical chloramines.

Zelienople residents may experience discolored water and or a noticeable odor of chlorine. If you see discolored water, let cold water run for several minutes until the water clears up. The chlorine smell won’t go away until the Beaver Falls Municipal Authority returns to using chloramines for disinfection following the system flushing.

Anyone with questions can contact the Zelienople Water Department by calling 724-452-6610.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Wilkinsburg police investigating attempted child-luring Historic Pittsburgh church demolished after more than a century 18-year-old randomly thrown into the street, beaten by woman in downtown Pittsburgh VIDEO: Brunton Dairy Farm owners hope new barn will be built by end of the yer after devastating 2023 fire DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts