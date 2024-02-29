Zelenskyy: This year should be time for real negotiations on EU accession

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that he has held a meeting on Ukraine's European aspirations and tasks for this year.

Source: Zelenskyy's address

Quote: "This year should be a time of real negotiations on accession. We can start as early as spring and take the first negotiating steps. This year should also be a time of maximum pragmatism in relations with our neighbours. Everyone sees that Russia is not going to stop.

Moscow wants an arms race and new waves of destabilisation. All of us in Europe need to realise this clearly. If the freedom of one falls, the freedom of all the others will not withstand either. This is the reality. We have to defend ourselves. And we can defend ourselves. We must achieve our common goals."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine's priority is to ensure that all existing agreements are fulfilled and that every word that is spoken must work in practice. Ukraine is pursuing this approach in its European aspirations and has achieved historic results thanks to it.

