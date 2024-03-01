Zelenskyy will not visit Armenia and Azerbaijan due to Baku's decision

Contrary to previous rumours, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not visit Armenia or Azerbaijan.

Source: Radar Armenia, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the publication, the visit will not take place because Baku decided otherwise.

The cause of the decision is not specified.

Previous reports said Volodymyr Zelenskyy was scheduled to visit Yerevan and Baku in March.

According to Radio Azatutyun's sources, Zelenskyy will most likely visit Armenia on 4 March.

It should be noted that Ukraine’s leader has previously met with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia at international events. For example, in early October 2023, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Zelenskyy first met on the sidelines of the European political community's summit in Granada.

Pashinyan repeatedly stated that Armenia is not an ally of Russia in its war against Ukraine. He recently stated that Armenia is "freezing" its membership in the CSTO, a military alliance that is de facto led by Moscow.

Support UP or become our patron!