Zelenskyy discusses long-range drones with Ukraine's defence minister: "meaningful conversation"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has held a meeting with Rustem Umierov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, during which, among other things, long range drones in service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine were discussed. He saw a "good point" in this issue.

Source: evening address of Zelenskyy to Ukrainians published on Facebook

Details: Zelenskyy said that he had discussed armament supply, as well as fair and proper provision of brigades with Umierov. The president noted that "every combat brigade, every frontline unit are to receive more advanced weapons".

Quote: "Drones have been discussed separately. That was a meaningful conversation. Specifically, our attack drones were on the agenda."

Details: In addition to this, on 4 March Zelenskyy held a long meeting with Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Anatolii Barhylevych, Chief of the General Staff of Ukraine. Frontline issues and tasks, as well as "our operations and perspectives", were discussed.

Quote: "Despite all deficits, our soldiers’ capability to kill the occupiers must not decrease."

Details: Zelenskyy reported that on 4 March he had approved and signed a number of personnel changes in the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy heard the report by Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. "We need a clear result in destroying the Russian military infrastructure and logistics. We need a better result. And it will be achieved," he added.

Vasyl Maliuk, Chief of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), reported about Ukraine’s counteractions against collaborationists and Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in border areas. "There are good results in neutralising these individuals," Zelenskyy said.

He also heard the report of Oleksandr Lytvynenko, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, about sensitive international issues and current plans of Russia. "We have an understanding about the documents on the enemy’s table, on their plans. We will counteract it," the president commented.

