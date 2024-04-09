Zelensky visits Kharkiv region after Russian attacks

Following the devastating Russian attacks on the north-eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited the area to review the situation.

"All the conditions for reducing the electricity deficit are being created," Zelensky said in a video message on Tuesday. There should be fewer power cuts, he said, adding that work is being done to repair the damage to the grids.

The president accused Russia of using missile attacks and bombing of Kharkiv and the surrounding area to drive people out of the city of over 1 million and the region.

"Everything that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin touches turns into ruins," Zelensky said. However, Kiev will do everything it can to better protect the city from Russian attacks, he added. "We have a solution to strengthen the air defence here."

Zelensky also appealed to international allies to do more to strengthen Ukraine's air defence - and not just in Kharkiv.

The head of state also inspected the progress made in the construction of defence lines along the Russian border. Fears of a new Russian advance towards Ukraine's second largest city after Kiev have recently been mounting.

Ukraine has been defending itself against a full-scale Russian invasion for over two years.

The major city of Kharkiv, which is only around 30 kilometres from the Russian border, was hit particularly hard by Russian attacks in March, especially on its energy infrastructure. At times, Kharkiv was completely without electricity and there were regular power cuts.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) visits Kharkiv region following the devastating Russian attacks. -/Ukrainian presidency/dpa