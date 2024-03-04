Zelensky replaces Support Forces commander

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Dmytro Hereha as the commander of Ukraine's Support Forces, replacing him with Oleksandr Yakovets, according to his decrees published on March 4.

The appointment is part of Zelensky's reshuffle of Ukraine's military command, which included the dismissal of Ukraine's top military commander Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

The Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is one of the main formations of the country's military, which is responsible for operational support of troops. This includes engineering support, electronic warfare, radiation, chemical and biological protection, and topographical and hydrometeorological support.

The newly appointed commander, Brigadier General Yakovets, previously held a managerial position in the Support Forces.

Yakovets started his military career in 1992, took part in Ukraine's Anti-Terrorist Operation against Russian-backed militants in the Donbas, and received several state awards.

Zelensky announced several high-level military appointments earlier in February, including the commanders of the Ground Forces, Territorial Defense Forces, the Combined Forces, and the Airborne Assault Forces.

After months of speculations about disagreements between Zelensky and Zaluzhnyi, the president replaced on Feb. 8 the previous chief commander with General Oleksandr Syrskyi, former head of Ground Forces.

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.