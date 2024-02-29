Zelensky replaces Logistics Forces commander

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Oleh Huliak from the position of commander of Ukraine's Logistics Forces, replacing him with Volodymyr Karpenko, according to his decrees published on Feb. 29.

The appointment is part of Zelensky's reshuffle of Ukraine's military command, which included the dismissal of Ukraine's top military commander Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine store, maintain, and transport weapons, ammunition, military equipment, food, and other items used by the army.

The newly appointed commander, Brigadier General Karpenko, was previously responsible for logistics in Ukraine's Ground Forces Command.

Major General Huliak has led the Logistics Forces since 2021.

Zelensky announced four high-level military appointments earlier in February, including the commanders of the Ground Forces, Territorial Defense Forces, the Combined Forces, and the Airborne Assault Forces.

After months of speculations about disagreements between Zelensky and Zaluzhnyi, the president replaced the previous chief commander with General Oleksandr Syrskyi, former head of Ground Forces, on Feb. 8.

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.