Zelensky recalls deportation of Crimea Tartars, compares to present

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commemorated the 80th anniversary of the deportation of the Crimean Tatars by the Soviets and drew comparisons with Russia's occupation of Crimea.

"Today, as we commemorate the victims of the deportation of the Crimean Tatars and condemn Russia's abuse of Crimea, we feel that Russian evil is not and will not be all-powerful," he said in his evening video address on Saturday.

Soviet dictator Josef Stalin had the Crimean Tatars deported to Central Asia in present-day Uzbekistan on May 18, 1944, due to their cooperation with the Wehrmacht and the German occupying forces.

They were only allowed to return after 1989 and today say their human rights were disregarded by Russian occupying forces.

"The occupier's time on our land is limited, and its expulsion is inevitable," Zelensky said.

Russia's occupation of Crimea in 2014 was a test of resolve for the world, he said. "There was no adequate response then, and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin decided he could outgrow Crimea and do more evil with impunity."

But with the invasion of Ukraine over two years ago, the Ukrainians' will to resist was awakened, he said.

The historical point at that time with the deportation of the Crimean Tatars will never again be a marginal note in history for Ukraine. "Moscow will never have a chance to conquer our country, our people, our consciousness and our history," said Zelensky.